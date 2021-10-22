Martin Scorsese & Istvan Szabo to be honoured with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI Goa

The 52nd International Film Festival of India, which takes place in Goa annually, will be returning this year and is just a few weeks away. The festival which sees an influx of talented and creative persons from across the world of films come together will be honouring international legends this year.

According to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, this year IFFI Goa will be conferring the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award to notable Hungarian filmmaker Istvan Szabo and popularly renowned American filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Both the filmmakers are well known for their pathbreaking work in the world of cinema and its effect on popular culture.

ANI confirmed the development via a tweet: "Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced that Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa."

Martin Scorsese's last film was The Irishman back in 2019 which received critical acclaim and was also nominated for the Academy Awards. The filmmaker has under his belt a string of successful films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Mean Streets, Raging Bull, The Departed and Hugo among others.

Istvan Szabo, on the other hand, is not just a filmmaker but also well known as an opera director. Szabo, whose work is based in Hungarian language, is also an Academy Award-winning filmmaker. He won an Oscar for his 1981 film Mephisto which he won the best foreign language film category that year.

The 52nd International Film Festival of India will take place in Goa from 20 to 28 November in Goa.

