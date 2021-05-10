Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ first look photos show Leonardo DiCaprio’s dramatic look

First look images from Martin Scorsese’s upcoming period drama Killers of the Flower Moon revealed showing Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in character.

One of the greatest American auteurs of all time, Martin Scorsese’s upcoming period epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon is finally under production in full flow. Based on the novel of the same name, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone as central characters. Leonardo tweeted the first images from the film that reveal his intensely dramatic look as he is sitting on the dinner table with Lily Gladstone’s character. Leonardo is looking a bit more aged than his screen image wearing a suit with a very different haircut that is perhaps donning for the first time.

Leonardo’s character is seemingly lost in thought with his chin up while Lily’s character is looking at him with a smirk as if she is resisting his thought. Scorsese is known for building authentic sets to reflect the timeline of the film as opposed to shooting against a blue screen. The set design in the frame is nearly awe-striking with the mighty coordinated mise-en-scene and wonderful lighting in the background. The shooting of the film had begun a while ago though the production had to shut down due to the widespread of COVID 19.

Martin Scorsese will be directing two of his most frequent collaborators Leonardo and Robert De Niro for the first time. Leonardo launched his career playing Robert’s son in This Boy’s Life in 1993 and the two have not worked together since. Scorsese directed De Niro in the gangster epic The Irishman in 2019 and the film turned out to be brilliant. Killers of the Flower Moon does not have an official release date yet.

