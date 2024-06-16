Martin Scorsese To Shoot Documentary On Ancient Shipwrecks In His Sicily Hometown; See Details

Martin Scorsese goes back to his roots!

The Oscar-winning director is shooting a unique documentary about ancient shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea. The film’s Preparation works brought him back to the small town of Polizzi Generosa in Sicily, where his paternal grandparents were born.

Martin Scorsese shoots a new documentary in Sicily

The director of Killers of The Flower Moon sets off on a new adventure in a place where he has deep-rooted family connections. Francesco Paolo Scarpinato, the counselor for cultural heritage in Sicily, is equally thrilled about the collaboration.

“We’ve welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm,” he told an Italian news agency ANSA. He also added that all “pertinent sites and archaeological parks” relevant to the project are being made available for the director to conduct his research.

Several sources have reported that Scorsese’s high-end documentary will begin filming this summer. The project is being produced by Sicily’s regional culture department in tandem with Sikelia Productions, Sunk Costs Productions in the UK, U.S. producer Chad A. Verdi, and Los Angeles-based LBI Entertainment.

What’s Scorsese’s untitled documentary all about?

The untitled documentary will be based on real research by archaeologist Lisa Briggs, who specializes in terrestrial and underwater archaeology. She has conducted studies on artifacts found on shipwreck sites to reconstruct stories of ships, sailors, cargoes, and maritime trade in the ancient world.

Advertisement

The documentary will be shot in terrestrial and underwater locations covering the Strait of Sicily, which surrounds the port city of Trapani. The location is near Marausa, where the recent discovery of the Marausa 2 wreck took place. According to research, the wreck was of a large sunken ship dating back to the third century A.D.

In a Facebook post, Librizzi, the mayor of Polizzi Generosa, revealed that he had been working with the director’s staff on the project for over a year. Moreover, the documentary will be used as an “opportunity” to bestow honorary citizenship on Scorsese.

Apart from its medieval castle and churches, the town is also known for being the birthplace of Domenico Dolce, the designer of Dolce and Gabbana.