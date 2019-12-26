Martin Scorsese's daughter TROLLS him with Marvel themed Christmas wrapping paper & James Gunn is all for it

Martin Scorsese has been in the news for his comments on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the debate is yet to come to a rest, Martin Scorsese's daughter took a dig at him with a Marvel-themed Christmas wrapping paper and won the internet.

Martin Scorsese has been in the bad books of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Earlier this year, the acclaimed filmmaker commented that Marvel movies are not cinema and set off a debate on social media. While a few filmmakers took his side, there were many Marvel directors and actors like Taika Waititi, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson who criticised Scorsese's comments. But Scorsese's daughter stole the thunder from the debate with her Christmas gift wrapper for the Taxi Driver director.

Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn took to Instagram and shared a screenshot, that his brother-in-law shared with him, showcasing the Christmas gift wrap. Taking a dig at the Marvel debate started by Scorsese, Scorsese's daughter Francesca Scorsese decided to wrap his Christmas gift in a Marvel-themed gift wrapper. The wrapper featured Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther among other Marvel superheroes.

The picture, presumed to have been shared by the filmmaker's daughter first, features the writing: "LOOK WHAT IM WRAPPING MY DAD'S XMAS GIFTS IN". Gunn shared the picture with the caption, "This is Martin Scorsese’s daughter’s wrapping paper for her dad. Makes me feel less strange about the Shutter Island wallpaper my nephew wrapped my gifts in."

Check out the post below:

It seems like Martin Scorsese’s daughter Francesca Scorsese is team Marvel! What do you think of her choice of wrapping paper? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you want to get a quick run-through of Scorsese's comments on Marvel, you can check out these reports:

