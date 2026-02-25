Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Passes Away at 42, Actor’s Comedy Shows Get Canceled

Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine, passed away on the evening of February 24, 2026, as per a report from TMZ. According to coverage, the LAPD and the fire department were called to her house in the Hollywood Hills. Responding to the same, the authorities rushed to the site around 6:40 pm PT and found her deceased. Following this, the 75-year-old actor’s The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy show was canceled via notices on the Milwaukee and Minneapolis locations’ websites.

Martin Short’s family confirms daughter Katherine’s demise

As per a note shared with TMZ, the family confirmed the passing of the 42-year-old, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

It is known that Katherine was a social worker based in Los Angeles. She is said to have completed her bachelor's education from NYU and had a master's degree from USC, in its social work program. The late daughter of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman was connected with non-profit organizations for her work. She has Henry Short and Oliver Patrick Short as her siblings, who were also adopted by the couple, much like herself. Their mother passed away in 2010 after battling ovarian cancer, having been married to the star for about three decades from 1980 onwards.

Meanwhile, following her passing, Martin Short’s appearances for Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee and Minneapolis, respectively, were postponed as per an announcement by the organizers. They have cited ‘unforeseen circumstances’ as the cause for the same, with a future schedule remaining unclear at the moment.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake Was Ruined by Martin Short? Here’s What Really Happened