'Martinis with caviar bumps': Inside Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner's viral night out amidst latter's ongoing divorce from husband Joe Jonas

While news of the divorce between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shocked netizens when it first came out, fans are loving the team-up it has led to. The actress was seen with pop star Taylor Swift in New York City as they spent the night hanging out. For the unversed, Swift and Jonas dated in 2008 and the former has previously mentioned how he broke up with her over the phone. Now, Turner and Jonas are divorcing each other after four years of marriage.

Swift and the Game of Thrones star beings spotted together on a girls night out instantly became the source of online chatter as their outing went viral. Here's some insight into their exciting and surprising hangout, as per a recent report. Continue reading to know more.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner's night out amidst latter's divorce from Joe Jonas

Swift and Turner were spotted having dinner at Via Carota after which they were seen at Temple Bar in New York City on Tuesday, September 19. A source told Page Six, that the singer and the actress enjoyed "martinis with caviar bumps, which they seemed to love." The two also ordered the bar's mini martinis, as per the report. The source added, "They were having a fun time," but they "didn't stay long" and left with security soon after.

The insider further told the portal that the two arrived at the bar "just as the Internet went out" which is why "the manager was losing his mind." On the fashion front, the duo sported casual looks for their night out. While Turner wore a sparkly halter top, gray pants with a sweater wrapped around her waist, and sneakers. She opted for a high ponytail as she held onto the singer's arm as they waded through the paparazzi and enjoyed their night out.

Swift, on the other hand, wore a red knit dress with a denim trench coat over it, and brown knee-high boots. Both the women accessorized their looks with layered necklaces and had their own handbags with them. For those who didn't know, Turner and Jonas first got married in 2019 after three years of dating. They have two daughters together. After rumors of their potential split, the two officially filed for divorce and released a joint statement on Instagram.

More about Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift, and Joe Jonas

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," it said. Meanwhile, Swift dated Jonas in 2008 for a brief while and even wrote the song Mr. Perfectly Fine about him. She is rumored to be dating NFL player Travis Kelce.

