Marvel ‘actively beginning to develop’ next film after MASSIVE success of Spider-Man: Far From Home

After the release of the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently shared his vision for the future. According to Feige, Disney and Sony are already “actively beginning to develop” the story further after the smashing hit of Far From Home, as reported by the New York Times.

NYT also reported Feige saying: “Amy [Pascal] and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”

If you weren't unaware, back in 2019, Disney and Sony were stuck in financial negotiations which made the film’s future seem really uncertain. However, Amy said: “At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”

“This is not the last movie that [Sony’s] going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” she previously told Fandango.

