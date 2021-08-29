Marvel actors Mark Ruffalo, Michael B Jordan & more remember Chadwick Boseman on his 1st death anniversary

Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Mark Ruffalo, Michael B Jordan, and Lupita Nyong’o took to their social media platforms to pay heartfelt tributes to their late co-star and actor Chadwick Boseman on his 1st death anniversary. On August 28, 2020, the Black Panther alum bid goodbye to the world as he succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 43.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter, Marvel’s Hulk, Mark Ruffalo shared a tribute for the late actor and his friend. “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today,” he penned, while adding an all-smiles picture of Boseman. Ruffalo and Boseman co-starred in the latter’s last two Avengers’ movies, namely Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, along with Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and more.

Take a look at Mark Ruffalo’s post:

Michael B. Jordan, who played the role of Boseman’s onscreen rival Erik Killmonger in the Marvel movies, and starred in Black Panther with the late actor, shared a moving tribute for the actor, along with a picture of the two of them. “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us [sic],” he captioned the post. The picture, which seems like a candid click, comprises a smiling Chadwick with Jordan at an event.

Check out Michael B Jordan’s post:

Lupita Nyong’o also posted a beautiful tribute for her late co-star Boseman. “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me [sic],” she penned. Nyong’o’s profile picture on her Instagram is also a picture of her with Chadwick Boseman, and fans have definitely shed a tear or two witnessing that. Nyong’o and Boseman have starred in Black Panther together.

Take a look at her post:

Marvel’s official social media platforms, too, left no stone unturned in remembering the late actor. “Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman,” they penned, with a picture of the actor. Take a look:

