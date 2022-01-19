Marvel alum Gaspard Ulliel passes away at 37 after terrible ski accident; Rep confirms he had a skull injury

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has tragically passed away at the young age of 37. Best known for his portrayal of the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent, the star was part of a terrible ski accident yesterday in the alps of eastern France. Talking to AFP, his agent confirmed the passing of Marvel’s The Moon Knight’s star. Soon after the news broke a French broadcast station, via Deadline, revealed that Gaspard was in “serious condition with a skull injury.”

While police and the prosecutor's office would not divulge details of the accident, but French publication France Bleu said Ulliel reportedly collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. While the other skier wasn't hospitalized, Ulliel was in a critical condition immediately. France Bleu’s report also states that the mountain police service serving the site have mentioned how dangerous the peak is and prior to this accident, they have been rescuing five or six survivors per day, especially as the snow has hardened.

Just last weekend, ABC reported that a 5-year-old girl was killed in the neighbouring region when a skier crashed into her. The man who crashed into her was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident. While no more details about Ulliel’s passing have been revealed at the time, stay tuned for updates. Our thoughts are with Gaspard‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time.

The tragic news comes following the trailer for Gaspard‘s Marvel show, Moon Knight, which just debuted this week.