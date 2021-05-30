Marvel bosses 'unhappy' with Taika Waititi over viral kissing photos with Tessa Thompson & Rita Ora?

Thor: Love and Thunder director, Taika Waititi's viral photos with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson have reportedly upset Marvel heads.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently hit the headlines after pictures of him kissing alleged girlfriend Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson went viral. The pictures sparked several questions about Waititi's relationship with the duo including fans wondering if the trio were in an open relationship. It seems the viral photos have not gone well with Marvel heads who are reportedly showing their disapproval for the same.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Marvel bosses are not happy with the director's recent stint. The report stated that according to an insider, the studio doesn't wish to project such an image, especially considering the filmmaker is attached to one of the studio's biggest franchises. Marvel heads also considered that the photos "crossed a line" despite being aware of the filmmaker's "party animal" reputation.

Waititi who is currently filming the much anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder together with Thompson, who popularly plays Valkyrie in the film, was captured sharing an intimate moment with her and Rita Ora in Sydney. The filmmaker recently sparked dating rumours with Ora after they were spotted arriving together at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under last month.

Neither Taika nor Rita and Tessa has reacted to the incident ever since their photos hit the headlines. As for the director's film, Thor: Love and Thunder, apart from Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, will also star actors Russell Crowe and Christian Bale in key roles. The film marks Bale's Marvel debut and will see him playing the lead antagonist.

