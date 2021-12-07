Marvel CONFIRMS Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, Destin Daniel Cretton returns to direct

It’s official: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is getting a sequel. Marvel also revealed that Destin Daniel Cretton would return to write and direct the sequel, which was announced today. As per Variety, he is also working on a Marvel series for Disney Plus.

Cretton has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective. Cretton will be able to create TV shows for both Marvel Studios on Disney Plus and the Onyx Collective on Hulu and other channels under the new agreement. As per Variety, "Shang-Chi" debuted during Labor Day weekend and is presently the highest-grossing picture in the United States, garnering USD 224.5 million. The film established Marvel Cinematic Universe history by being the first to include an Asian lead and a mostly Asian cast, which featured Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung.

Till date, the film has grossed USD 431.9 million at the global box office, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of all time. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in a statement, according to Variety.

However, little is known about Cretton's Marvel series on Disney Plus, although Variety reports that it is a comedy.

