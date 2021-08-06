Marvel director James Gunn BLASTS Martin Scorsese for disrespecting MCU films; Says he did it for ‘attention’

Marvel director James Gunn recently blasted fellow filmmaker Martin Scorsese who previously made negative comments about MCU films. During a recent chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn replied to Scorsese's critiques about Marvel films. If you didn’t know, almost two years ago, Scorsese wrote a New York Times piece called, "I Said Marvel Movies Aren't Cinema. Let Me Explain," claiming, "The fact that the films themselves don't interest me is a matter of personal taste and temperament."

Now, Gunn finally reacted and said: "It seems awful cynical that he would keep coming out against Marvel and then that is the only thing that would get him press for his movie," he said, per ET Canada. "So he just kept coming out against Marvel so that he could get press for his movie. He's creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel films, and so he uses that to get attention for something he wasn't getting as much attention as he wanted for it."

Gunn admitted that Scorsese is "one of the greatest filmmakers who's ever existed" and added, "I love his movies. I can watch his movies with no problem. And he said a lot of things I agree with. There are a lot of things that are true about what he said." The Suicide Squad director later reiterated on Twitter that Scorsese is "probably the world's greatest living American filmmaker."

He added in his August 4th tweet, "I love & study his films & will continue to love & study his films. I disagree with him solely on one point: That films based on comic books are innately not cinema, that's all." During the podcast, Gunn further explained his thoughts on the state of Hollywood, saying, "There are a lot of heartless, soulless, spectacle films out there that don't reflect what should be happening."

Also Read: James Gunn & others DEFEND Robert Downey Jr after publication claims ‘anyone could’ve essayed Iron Man’s role’