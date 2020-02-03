Marvel drops Mischevious FIRST LOOK of Loki, Falcon using Captain America's shield & other Disney Plus shows

Disney Plus dropped a melange of the first look at Marvel's upcoming series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. The new TV spot looks back at Captain America's shield, Loki's vicious plans and more.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were in for a surprise during the Super Bowl 2020. On one hand, Marvel Studio dropped a new Black Widow TV spot and on another, they packed in the first look at the MCU series dropping on Disney Plus. The video featured montages of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier WandaVision and Loki. The trailer kicks off with Captain America's shield stuck in the bark of the tree. Falcon releases it from the tree, opening up the trailer and wanders off to practice with the shield.

As the trailer unfolds, MCU fans are reintroduced to Winter Soldier. The trailer also gives an intriguing first look Wanda and Vision in WandaVision. Disney Plus teases the new series would see the on-screen superhero couple don different looks. The trailer eventually ends with a bang from Tom Hiddleston's Loki. The MCU character reveals his mischevious plans.

Watch the Disney Plus trailer dropped during the Super Bowl 2020 below:

As always, Marvel Studios is keeping the curtains closed on the storylines of each show. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is obviously going to follow the events of Avengers: Endgame. Whereas Loki will take off from the time travel moment in the Russo Brothers directorial. For those forgotten (how could you!?), Loki escapes when Iron Man, Captain America and Ant-Man attempt to steal the Tesseract from The Avengers.

According to Disney, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on Disney Plus this fall. Wandavision is also expected to drop this year. However, Loki will arrive in 2021. Hiddleston recently shared a glimpse at his prep for the show. Check it out here: Loki: Tom Hiddleston shares sneak peek of his Disney Plus series prep & it is not going great; Watch Video

