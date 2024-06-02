Marvel Fame Xochitl Gomez To Star In Horror Short Hive? Here's What Report Suggests

Famous American actress Xochitl Gomez, best known for playing Marvel heroine America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is currently shooting for Hive, a horror short from rising Colombian-American filmmaker Felipe Vargas.

Written and directed by Felipe Vargas, Hive stars Xochitl Gomez as a teenage babysitter who loses the girl she's watching at a playground and must face a hidden, sinister entity. Gomez stars alongside Lorelei Olivia Mote, known for her roles in American Horror Story and Daisy Jones & the Six.

Hive: A real-time horror set in bright daylight

The story is told in real-time and set in bright daylight, which filmmakers believe sets it apart from most horror projects.

“Working with Felipe on Hivebrought me back to the pure fun of filmmaking,” Xochitl Gomez tells The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s precise and playful, attentive to every detail while creating a lively atmosphere on set.”

Hive is produced by Nick Scully, Nicole Crespo, and Bijan Kazerooni and co-financed by Film Independent. It is now in post-production and aims to enter late-year festivals.

Vargas Gained fame with the viral short Milk Teeth and Indie horror Rosario

Filmmaker Felipe Vargas debuted with the viral short Milk Teeth in 2020, gaining Hollywood attention. He then made his feature debut with the indie horror film Rosario, starring Emeraude Toubia and David Dastmalchian, produced by Mucho Mas Media and Silk Mass.

Felipe Vargas has continued to rise, landing the director role for Lionsgate's next Leprechaun movie and being tasked with writing a Bob the Builder feature for Mattel Films.

The Babbysitter’s club series actress Xochitl Gomez will join the voice cast of Warner Bros.'s new adaptation of The Cat in the Hat, alongside Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, and others.

Xochitl Gomez: Rising star born in LA, 2006

Xochitl Gomez, born in Los Angeles on April 29, 2006, began her entertainment career at a young age driven by her passion for theater and storytelling. She performed in 22 full-length musicals by the age of 12 and continued to pursue musical theater along with acting in student films.

Her breakthrough role as Dawn Schafer in the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club earned her acclaim for bringing nuance and genuineness to the character known for environmental activism and a positive attitude.

