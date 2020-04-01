Marvel fans brace yourselves for more binging as Disney Plus arrives in India on THIS date

Disney Plus is arriving in India to add Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content to your binge-watch list amid COVID-19 lockdown. Read on to know more.

Get ready to refresh your childhood memories as Disney Plus is arriving in India will all your favourite series. The video streaming service, which was initially scheduled to release on March 29th, will now launch on April 3rd, bringing you more binge-watching options amid lockdown. Disney had planned on launching the service along with the Indian Premier League last month. However, when the IPL was suspended amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Disney too decided to delay the release.

With the launch, Disney will join its streaming rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime, in one of the world’s biggest emerging markets for online video. Reportedly, unlike in other countries, where the streaming service has been launched as an independent platform, in India, Hotstar will be upgraded to Disney+ Hotstar. It will feature the existing hot star content and the new content by Disney. While a major chunk of the Hotstar content is available for free, Disney content will only be available to the paid subscribers.

The upgraded Hotstar service will now feature everything from your favourite Disney teenage shows to action-packed animated series. There will be a separate section for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. It will also let the parents put on the kids-safe mode so that the children can only access age-appropriate content.

With millions of sports fans in the country, Disney was initially looking forward to launching its service with IPL, but after IPL got canceled, the brand decided to go on with their plans. “We were planning to launch along with IPL, but decided to hit a pause and have a relook at the strategy amid concerns on safety and fear on Coronavirus,” Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India, said during an interaction with Economic Times.

He also mentioned that with people looking for new content to consume during the lockdown, the company though it was the right time to launch the service. “There is a certain sobriety in the environment and we also want to be responsible and sensitive to that. But given that there is no fresh content being launched in Indian market, we feel there will be hunger for quality content, and that’s exactly why we decided to launch it now,” he added.

