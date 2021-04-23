  1. Home
Marvel Fans plead makers to bring Iron Man, Tony Stark back to life by putting up a billboard

Ahead of the movie’s anniversary, a billboard was put up in Los Angeles by Marvel fans to “bring back” Iron Man. Check out the details.
Mumbai
Marvel Fans plead makers to bring Iron Man, Tony Stark back to life by putting up a billboard
Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame received an overwhelming response from fans. It became the highest-grossing film ever and broke several other records. The film garnered the attention of the world with its amazing storyline and character development. Needless to say, the hype around the film still hasn’t died down even after two years since its anticipated release. Ahead of the movie’s anniversary, a billboard was put up in Los Angeles by Marvel fans to “bring back” the film’s fictional character Iron Man. The amazing effort by the fans to urge the film’s creators to have their favorite character back is truly heartwarming.

For the unversed, Iron Man which was played by Robert Downey, Jr, dies as a result of snapping Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Fans were devastated by the heartbreaking scene and as a result, are requesting the film’s makers to bring their beloved character back. The billboard read, “For Our Beloved Hero, Please Bring Back Tony Stark,” with the #BringBackTonyStarkToLife under the statement. After the expressive request, a date was mentioned: April 24, 2021, which was when the movie was released worldwide.

While buying a billboard is rather uncommon, fans of the film have set other unthinkable records. Recently, a fan from Florida named Ramiro Alanis set a record of watching Avengers: Endgame a total of 191 times and shared his achievement on social media. “I’m Officially Amazing!!! A @GWR Title Holder for ‘The Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film’ With 191 times seen #AvengersEndgame,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

