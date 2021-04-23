Marvel Fans plead makers to bring Iron Man, Tony Stark back to life by putting up a billboard

Ahead of the movie’s anniversary, a billboard was put up in Los Angeles by Marvel fans to “bring back” Iron Man. Check out the details.

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame received an overwhelming response from fans. It became the highest-grossing film ever and broke several other records. The film garnered the attention of the world with its amazing storyline and character development. Needless to say, the hype around the film still hasn’t died down even after two years since its anticipated release. Ahead of the movie’s anniversary, a billboard was put up in Los Angeles by Marvel fans to “bring back” the film’s fictional character Iron Man. The amazing effort by the fans to urge the film’s creators to have their favorite character back is truly heartwarming.

For the unversed, Iron Man which was played by Robert Downey, Jr, dies as a result of snapping Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Fans were devastated by the heartbreaking scene and as a result, are requesting the film’s makers to bring their beloved character back. The billboard read, “For Our Beloved Hero, Please Bring Back Tony Stark,” with the #BringBackTonyStarkToLife under the statement. After the expressive request, a date was mentioned: April 24, 2021, which was when the movie was released worldwide.

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

While buying a billboard is rather uncommon, fans of the film have set other unthinkable records. Recently, a fan from Florida named Ramiro Alanis set a record of watching Avengers: Endgame a total of 191 times and shared his achievement on social media. “I’m Officially Amazing!!! A @GWR Title Holder for ‘The Most Cinema Productions Attended - Same Film’ With 191 times seen #AvengersEndgame,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Also Read| Jeremy Renner announces Marvel’s series Hawkeye has wrapped production: We can’t wait to share it

Share your comment ×