Marvel, HBO, Netflix and others to skip San Deigo Comic-Con due to THIS reason

Comic-Con, the biggest fans convention event that celebrates art, films, and much more, made a comeback to North America after a gap of two years, with a successful event in 2022. The event was canceled multiple times earlier, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, and later, the financial struggles of the Comic-Con Internation. However, the much-loved Comic-Con event is set to make a comeback this year as well, and is slated to be held in San Deigo, this July.

Marvel, HBO, Netflix and others to skip San Deigo Comic-Con?

However, the latest reports published by Variety suggest that things are not looking pleasant for the San Deigo Comic-Con event, owing to the decision of many major production studios in Hollywood to not participate this time. If the speculations are to be believed, some of the biggest names in the industry, including the Marvel Studios, HBO, Netflix, and Sony Pictures have decided to skip Comic-con this time, owing to various reasons.

Reportedly, Disney and its secondaries including Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm have decided to not have any panels at the San Diego Comic-Con. But the reason behind this hasty decision still remains a mystery. In that case, none of the studio's upcoming projects, including Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, and The Marvel, will get promoted in the event this year.

Similarly, HBO will not have any panels for San Diego Comic-Con this time, as most of its projects have been delayed due to the Hollywood writer's strike. Netflix has decided to skip the event as the studio rolled out most of its upcoming projects including The Witcher Season 3 and others in the massive Tudum Festival 2023. Sony Pictures and Universal Pictures are also not going this year.

DC Studios and Paramount to participate

However, the Variety reports also suggest that DC Studios will participate in San Diego Comic-Con, as it intends to promote its ambitious projects including Blue Beetle and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. As reported recently, DC is also rumoured to be planning a grand event at the Comic-Con to announce the new lead pair of its ambitious project Superman: Legacy, which is helmed by James Gunn. Paramount, on the other hand, is expected to have multiple panels for its upcoming projects.

