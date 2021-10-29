Marvel head Kevin Feige CONFIRMS Spider Man: No Way Home rumours spreading online 'are not true'

Marvel head Kevin Feige has weighed in on the various rumours being spread online over their upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 17. While the internet has been too eager to see the three Spidermen, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield tackle their enemies together, it seems like Feige has cautioned social media users about several of these 'rumours' that are doing rounds on Twitter which might not be true.

"Rumours are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true," Feige told Empire Magazine, via ComicBook. "The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don't get," he added, probably referring to the several rumours that have surfaced online about Garfield and Maguire's appearances or the various fan theories about several other Marvel characters which fans have been hoping would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Some time back, when Garfield was asked about his rumoured return to the Spider-Man franchise, he confirmed that he wasn't asked to be in the film. Clarifying that he understood why fans have been expecting his return, Garfield noted that it was important for him to set the record straight that he has not been involved with the movie in any way whatsoever.

As for now, we can only wait for the new movie to release and see for ourselves if the 'rumours' surfacing online hold any meaning or not.

