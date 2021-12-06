Marvel head Kevin Feige explains why No Way Home features old Spider Man villains

Marvel head Kevin Feige has revealed that the decision to bring back old Spider-Man villains in No Way Home namely Alfred Molina's Doctor Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro has been taken to do something that fans hadn't seen before. During his interview with Screenrant, Feige explained his stance about the return of these villains.

Explaining how "almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it," Feige said that with Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man out in the world in Far From Home, that gave the makers the freedom to "set us on a course for things we'd never seen before in a Spider-Man movie." "I think if we've learned anything over the years, and particularly just the deal between Disney and Sony to do these movies together, that almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it and have a passion for it," Feige began, via Screenrant.

He also added that the MCU aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe made it possible for makers to deal with unexpected plots. Opening up on why Doctor Strange was an integral part in nurturing the plot of bringing the villains back, Feige further noted, "That's the fun of making movies, is to do things people haven't seen before, and in the MCU there are ways that lots of amazing things can happen, and that Dr Strange would be a good conduit to that."

Recently, Marvel had also debuted three stunning character posters for the main villains returning to the Spider-verse. With Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing on December 16 in India, are you excited to witness them onscreen?

