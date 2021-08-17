Marvel head Kevin Feige RESPONDS to Shang Chi controversy involving Disney CEO's 'experiment' comment

After Simu Liu fired back at Disney CEO over his "experiment" comment relating to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, MCU head, Kevin Feige too reacted to the same. Calling it a "misunderstanding", Feige mentioned that it wasn't the intention and backed the film saying, "The proof is in the movie and we swing for the fences as we always do."

It all started with Disney CEO Bob Chapek commenting about Marvel's upcoming release, Shang-Chi having a different release strategy compared to the studios' previous films such as Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. Chapek referred to the Marvel film's streaming release scheduled after its 45-day theatrical run as an "experiment."

This irked a response from the film's lead Liu who took to Twitter and wrote, "We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year."

While several fans pointed at how the actor may have misunderstood Chapek's comments, Marvel head Kevin Feige also recently weighed in on the controversy. At the premiere event of the film in LA, Feige addressed the controversy saying, "He [Liu] is not a shy man,” said Feige. "I think in that particular tweet you can see, and I think everyone does, a misunderstanding. It was not the intention", via The Independent.

The Marvel boss further added how no expense was spared while making Shang Chi and that the creative energy and the budget spent on will reflect once the film releases.

