Marvel head Kevin Feige REVEALS how Black Widow's MCU timeline was decided

Black Widow has been released in theatres and as fans discuss the film's place in the MCU timeline, here's what Kevin Feige has to say about it.
Kevin Feige talks about deciding Black Widow's MCU timeline Kevin Feige revealed how Black Widow's timeline was decided way before
One of Marvel's most-anticipated films, Black Widow released in the US and several other countries on July 9. After facing multiple delays owing to the pandemic, the film became the first MCU project to hit the screens amid the pandemic. Like every Marvel project, fans have been discussing the film's place in the MCU timeline and recently, the studio's head, Kevin Feige opened up about the same in an interview. Feige revealed why the decision was made for the Scarlett Johansson starrer to be placed between the timeline of two of the studio's previous films. 

*Spoiler Alert* While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige talked about setting Black Widow's events in between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film reportedly finds itself in a timeline that is seven years before Avengers: Endgame. It introduces Natasha's character after she's on the run for violating Sokovia Accords. 

Talking about the same, Feige revealed that they knew it was going to set before the events of Endgame and had a very specific setting for it. He said, "Because Black Widow takes place post-Civil War and pre-Infinity War, the film sort of fills in that gap in a way that doesn't just fill in what she literally did during that time, but fills in this other aspect to her life that was very important in her formation and ideas about family, and why she was very skeptical about family and why the Avengers became something that filled the ideal family for her", via EW

While Johansson has already hinted at this film being her last outing as Black Widow, another character from the film, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will have her MCU journey continued in the studio's upcoming series Hawkeye.

