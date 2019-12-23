Marvel hunting for an actor to REPLACE Tom Hiddleston as Loki in MCU? Deets Inside

Tom Hiddleston is all set to reprise his role as Loki in the Disney + series. However, a new report claims that Marvel Studios in on the hunt for a new actor to play Loki.

Tom Hiddleston is all set to reprise his role as Loki in the standalone series based on the Thor character. The show, titled Loki, will be streamed on Disney+. The British actor has previously confirmed that the filming for the show will start early 2020. However, a new report now claims that Marvel Studios is on the hunt for a new actor to play Loki. Before you jump the gun and presume that Hiddleston is being shown the exit door, it is better you read this information with a pinch of salt for the studio hasn't commented on the development.

Source of We Got This Covered claim that the superhero production house is eyeing a new actor who will play the role of Kid Loki. The kid will be one of his shape-shifting forms. We've seen the character change shapes in previous Thor movies. The report states the God of Mischief "will somehow wind up getting stuck in that form and remain as Kid Loki" and the series will go on to be told through the eyes of the child.

The report further adds that Hiddleston will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, he will be written off as the Kid Loki. "This doesn’t mean he’s gone for good, but we’re hearing that there’s a feeling amongst industry insiders that he’s more of less done with the MCU at this point," the report added.

It is to see if the report is true or it is merely another rumour. What do you think about the report? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

