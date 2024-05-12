Marvel Movie Beginners Guide: A Look At The Order In Which You Should Watch Every MCU Movie; From Iron Man To The Marvels

Marvel is one of the most celebrated franchises among cine buffs! With 33 films and more incoming, finding the ideal way to invest yourself in this world could be a hassle. But almost all the Marvel movies are available on Disney+ Hostar, making it easier.

Here's the gist of the MCU. It’s split into two prominent story arcs: The Infinity Saga and The Multiverse Saga. The first arc has runaway god Loki, Ultron, and Thanos as the main villains against the Avengers. Meanwhile, the multiverse saga transverses boundaries and explores different storylines. This brings more challenges and new additions to the MCU!

Here’s the sequence to follow if you are looking to watch every Marvel film, from Iron Man to The Marvels.

Which order to watch all the Marvel films in?

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Black Widow (2021)

Black Panther (2018)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Eternals (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

The Marvels (2023)

Where to watch the movies?

Disney+ Hoststar has 32 MCU films so far, except for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film aired on Starz for a while and stopped airing in January. It’s yet to find a streaming home but meanwhile, you can watch it on Amazon Prime through purchase or rental.