'Marvel movie magic is lost on me now': When Elizabeth Olsen spoke about her future in MCU and how she feels about the franchise

When it comes to superhero movies, Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands out. But some comments from the actress caught fans' interest, keeping them curious and amused. This happened when Olsen talked about her earlier times in the MCU and how her perspective on the franchise shifted over the years.

When Elizabeth Olsen shared her thoughts on her role in the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen's journey in the MCU had been nothing short of extraordinary. From her first appearance as Wanda Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron to her critically acclaimed starring role in the Disney+ series WandaVision, her portrayal captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. So, when whispers circulated about her sudden removal from a Marvel project without a clear explanation, speculation naturally arose about the direction her character might take.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Olsen on the creative 'battles of magic' in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Olsen's approach was pleasantly practical and open to possibilities. While she showed enthusiasm for returning as Wanda, she was straightforward about not having received any direct updates from Marvel regarding upcoming ventures. "I'm down for anything as long as there's a good idea attached to it," she confirmed in an interview with The Independent, keeping the door wide open for future collaborations.

Advertisement

Her comments suggested that she was ready to explore new horizons within the MCU, even if it meant stepping away from the traditional format of standalone films and diving into another television series. A second standalone series centered on Wanda Maximoff? Count her in.

ALSO READ: Why is Elizabeth Olsen being called the 'Internet’s Mom'? Wanda Vision actress reacts

When Elizabeth Olsen bid adieu to MCU

The actress also went forth and confessed that the "Marvel movie magic" – that enchanting quality that made these superhero spectacles so irresistible – had, well, lost some of its luster for her. While her dedication to her craft remained steadfast, she hilariously admitted that the superhero spell might not be as potent when she was in the audience. "Honestly, the Marvel movie magic is lost on me now, which is too bad," she playfully quipped.

At present, Elizabeth Olsen has concluded her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and doesn't intend to return to her character as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. In recent interviews, Olsen has additionally conveyed her sense of accomplishment in bringing the character to life and her eagerness to venture into different film projects and embrace fresh roles.

ALSO READ: Why is Marvel removing Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch from upcoming MCU timeline book?