Here's how to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order

After all, the timeline doesn't jump around as much in the Marvel movies as it does in the Star Wars films. However, keep in mind that if you take on this challenge, you're committing yourself to see a whopping 29 movies! And that's assuming you can complete everything before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Since new Marvel films are released every year, the MCU timeline, which spans from Captain America: The First Avenger to Thor: Love and Thunder, is only going to grow. It's time to start enjoying viewing every Marvel movie in order if you haven't already, as it will only get more difficult from this point on.

Nevertheless, there are many benefits to viewing every Marvel film in order. You get to watch the heroes we know and love develop from immature young gods, lanky kids, and shallow businessmen into the Avengers and beyond. Along with experiencing their highs and lows, you also develop a deeper comprehension of all they are going through (FYI, Doctor Strange has had a rough couple of years).

Marvel Movies in chronological order

1. Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The First Avenger must be viewed first if you want to watch every Marvel film in order. It is by no means the best Marvel film, but as it takes place in 1942, during World War 2, it has the oldest setting. Watch Captain America battle HYDRA posing as Nazis and fall in love with Peggy Carter in the past. Cap was later encased in ice so that he could conveniently go through time to the present and join the Avengers. This is the starting point...

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Starring: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones

Directed by: Joe Johnston

2. Captain Marvel

Then, you'll fast-forward to the 1990s, when Captain Marvel learns about grunge and comes upon a group of Skrulls who are hiding out on Earth. With this origin story, which is set in 1995 and features appearances by 90s stalwarts like Nine Inch Nails, Blockbuster, and payphones, Marvel gave us a powerful blast of nostalgia. Additionally, it was the first Marvel film to use outstanding CGI to de-age one of its primary characters, allowing a young Nick Fury to fight alongside one of the franchise's most potent superheroes.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou

Directed by: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

3. Iron Man

That leads us to Iron Man, the first Marvel film ever created, albeit it comes in third in terms of the production order. In this 2010 origin story, Tony Stark builds the Iron Man suit to flee from his captivity and later transforms into a strong but conceited superhero. Tony finally defeats bad guy Obadiah Stane, who orchestrated Tony's capture so he could seize control of Stark Industries, with the help of his P.A. Pepper Potts and friend Col. James "Rhodey" Rhodes, who is also along for the voyage.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges

Directed by: Jon Favreau

4. Iron Man 2

Less than a year later, Tony finds himself in trouble once more when Ivan Vanko, the son of a former employee of Stark Industries, attempts to assassinate him using a modified version of Tony's Iron Man suit technology. In addition, Tony learns that the palladium core in the Arc Reactor, which fuels his suit and keeps him alive, is killing him. Tony hasn't had the best year overall, but with a little assistance from Nick Fury and Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Black Widow, he finally recovers and defeats Vanko.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson

Directed by: Jon Favreau

5. The Incredible Hulk

Bruce Banner is also searching for a treatment for the disease that causes him to erupt into a large, ferocious green monster whenever he becomes agitated. General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who is after Banner in the year 2011 film, dispatches special forces man Emil Blonsky to kill him. Blonsky agrees to receive an injection of a serum akin to the one that transformed Banner into the Hulk because, unfortunately, he cannot stand up against the Hulk. The issue is that it also drives him crazy. Banner persuades Ross to allow him to halt Blonsky and save the day as Blonsky eventually transforms into the Abomination and goes on a murderous spree.

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Starring: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt

Directed by: Louis Leterrier

6. Thor

The God of Thunder Thor is exiled to Earth by his father Odin at the same time (yeah, honestly, 2011 was a busy year for the MCU), and he learns he is no longer worthy to wield his beloved hammer. There he meets Jane Foster, a scientist, and gains temporary mortal life skills. Asgard's God of Mischief Loki, the brother of Thor, learns that he was truly adopted and doesn't take the news well. In the end, Thor proves himself deserving of using his hammer once more and travels to Asgard to stop Loki from causing any more harm, only to see his brother ostensibly perish.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

7. Avengers Assemble

Surprise! Loki returns to try to conquer Earth a year after his supposed death, which prompts the formation of the Avengers in 2012. Thor (who has come to Earth to stop his brother), Iron Man (who is attempting to be a little more of a team player), a reluctant Banner/Hulk, and the recently unfrozen Captain America work together to defeat Loki. Black Widow and her friend Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, also join them. Short version: After a massive fight that obliterates most of New York, Loki is eventually apprehended and sent to Asgard for a beating.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth

Directed by: Joss Whedon

8. Thor: The Dark World

After successfully eliminating his brother, Thor leaves for Earth and meets Jane, who has unintentionally ingested a poisonous substance known as the Aether and is more than a little miffed that he didn't call her while he was in town. Thor enlists the aid of his rebellious brother to dupe the dark elf Malekith into extracting the Aether out of Jane after realizing that the Aether will kill Jane. The fight allegedly results in the death of Loki once more, and Malekith attempts to utilize the Aether to wreak havoc on Earth but is prevented by Thor and Jane.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston

Directed by: Alan Taylor

9. Iron Man 3

Given his experiences during the Battle of New York, Tony is having a difficult time while all of this is going on. He spends the better part of 2012 building suit after suit after suit of Iron Man, convinced that this is the only way to preserve Earth and the people he loves. However, bombs begin going off all over the place, reportedly coordinated by the Mandarin. Tony learns that scientist Aldrich Killian is responsible for the assaults and that he has abducted the President during his inquiry into the Mandarin. To save the President, Tony partners up with Rhodey. After destroying all of his suits, he commits Pepper to temporarily scale up his superhero activities.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow

Directed by: Shane Black

10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier

After the events of Avengers Assemble, Captain America is still getting used to modern life in 2014 when the Winter Soldier, an assassin, starts causing problems for S.H.I.E.L.D. It reveals that Bucky, Cap's old pal from 1942, who HYDRA brainwashed and sometimes put on ice, is truly the Winter Soldier. Oh, and S.H.I.E.L.D. has been taken over by HYDRA as well. Cap, Black Widow, and Sam Wilson nicknamed Falcon, assist in taking down HYDRA/S.H.I.E.L.D., but Bucky is forced to flee.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Starring: Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson

Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

11. Guardians of the Galaxy

Star-Lord is ambushed by Gamora, Thanos's adoptive daughter, and bounty hunters Rocket and Groot in the same year that he is searching the galaxy for a buyer for a powerful Infinity Stone he has stolen. They are all hunting the stone. The odd companions' band together after being imprisoned and meeting Drax, escape, and plan to sell the stone to keep it away from the villain Ronan, who wants to use it to destroy Xandar. Unexpected events lead to a major confrontation with Ronan, which concludes with an uncomfortable dance-off and a Guardians of the Galaxy win.

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Lee Pace

Directed by: James Gunn

12. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

The Guardians of the Galaxy confronted another major villain in the same year after defeating Ronan, this time with some added family drama. Ego, Star-powerful Lord's but estranged father, appears and says he wants to teach Star-Lord how to use his abilities. However, it turns out that Ego is a mass murdering maniac, so the Guardians must eliminate him before they can proceed very far with the teachings, which isn't as simple as it sounds. At least they now have an empathic Mantis as a friend.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell

Directed by: James Gunn

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron

The Avengers had to reassemble in 2015 to battle a new foe, but this time it was a creation of their own. Tony's, at least. He constructs Ultron, an artificial intelligence robot that is more interested in enslaving humanity than preserving it but still frantically striving to protect it. The devastation of Sokovia is a heavy price to pay for the heroes' cooperation in stopping Ultron, along with some new friends in the form of Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth

Directed by: Joss Whedon

14. Ant-Man

Ex-con Scott Lang was invading Hank Pym's home and unintentionally stealing his Ant-Man costume when the Avengers were defeating Ultron. Hank admits he set up the whole incident after getting caught to see whether Scott would be a suitable replacement for Ant-Man. The good news is that Darren Cross, Hank's former protege and all-around jerk, has passed; the bad news is that Hank needs his assistance to prevent Cross from creating his suit. Scott successfully masters the shrinking device and saves the day after receiving training from Hank and his daughter Hope.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly

Directed by: Peyton Reed

15. Captain America: Civil War

Following the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the U.N. requests that the Avengers sign the Sokovia Accords and make a commitment not to act as superheroes until specifically instructed to do so. Unfortunately, only half of the Avengers agree, with Captain America and Iron Man taking opposite positions. The situation is made worse when King T'Chaka is slain, allegedly by Captain America's old friend Bucky/the Winter Soldier, sparking a global scandal involving Black Panther. The Avengers end up getting into a major altercation, but Cap and Bucky find the true murderer, Zemo, and learn that he planned the entire incident to divide the Avengers. Upon Zemo's revelation that Bucky had murdered Iron Man's parents, Cap and Tony's friendship was formally dissolved.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Starring: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson

Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

16. Black Widow

Later that same year, Natasha discovers that the Red Room organization, which tortured and groomed her to become a Black Widow, is still in operation while she is on the run for violating the Sokovia Accords. Natasha finds Dreykov, the leader of the Red Room, who has transformed his daughter Taskmaster into the ideal soldier, armed with a countermeasure to the Black Widow's mind-control and her former phony family. To save Natasha and the other Black Widows and to arrange the global rescue of the remaining survivors, they use the antidote.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour

Directed by: Cate Shortland

17. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker/Spider-Man is back in his old neighborhood after joining forces with Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War when he learns that Adrian Toomes is selling weapons derived from extraterrestrial technology. He attempts to stop him, but Iron Man has to save him, and when he decides Peter has gotten too irrational, he takes the suit he constructed for him and confiscates it. To return to normal, Peter invites his crush, Liz, to the prom only to learn that Toomes is her father. Awkward. Peter leaves his prom date to pursue Toomes after learning that he intends to attempt to hijack a jet loaded with extraterrestrial weaponry.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.

Directed by: Jon Watts

18. Black Panther

T'Challa returns to Wakanda to assume his rightful throne following the death of his father in Captain America: Civil War, but he soon learns that Wakandan artifacts are being stolen. C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross suffers serious injuries while attempting to capture the guilty party, black market arms dealer Ulysses Klaue. Erik Stevens/Killmonger, Klaue's sidekick, betrays him by killing him, bringing the body to Wakanda, and then revealing that he is T'Challa's cousin. He successfully challenges T'Challa to a ritual battle for the throne. T'Challa must assemble his remaining allies to stop the man from using Wakanda weapons to arm his operatives all across the world and reclaim his throne.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o

Directed by: Ryan Coogler

19. Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange, a brilliant but haughty physician, gets involved in a vehicle accident that leaves him without hands. He traverses the world in search of a cure after being devastated by the fact that he can no longer use a scalpel and eventually encounters The Ancient One. After offering to instruct Strange in the mystic arts, Kaecilius, a former student, assaults as Strange is learning how to become a sorcerer in search of magic that will enable him to communicate with Dormammu of the Dark Dimension. After Kaecilius kills The Ancient One and makes contact with Dormammu, Strange imprisons Dormammu in a time loop until he consents to leave Earth permanently.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams

Directed by: Scott Derrickson

20. Thor: Ragnarok

When Thor visits Asgard again in 2017, he learns that Loki, their brother, is still alive and posing as their father, Odin. They locate their father only to learn that he is dying and that they appear to have a dreadful elder sister named Hela who is only contained by the magic of Odin. When he passes away, Hela reappears and seizes control of Asgard, pledging to wage war on the rest of the cosmos. The Hulk, who has been gone since the Age of Ultron, and Valkyrie become friends after Thor and Loki flee to Sakaar. The majority of Asgard's inhabitants escape aboard a spaceship as they band together to return to Asgard and fight Hela by bringing about Ragnarok/the apocalypse.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett

Directed by: Taika Waititi

21. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Scott/Ant-Man is currently on house arrest as a result of his participation in Captain America: Civil War when he encounters Hope and Hank, who are fleeing after being suspected of being involved as well. Although they are the only ones attempting to dominate the Quantum Realm, they need his assistance to free Hope's mother Janet from it. Hank successfully returns Janet from the Quantum Realm, but Ghost tries to take his lab. Ant-Man and the Wasp work together to stop her. Before everyone inexplicably disintegrates and Ant-Man becomes stuck in the Quantum Realm, everything is going smoothly.

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña

Directed by: Peyton Reed

22. Avengers: Infinity War

To obtain the Space Stone, Thanos, who already possesses the Power Stone, destroys the Asgardian spacecraft and kills Loki (really this time). Then, while he is gone searching for the Reality and Soul Stones, he sends his adoptive children to Earth to find the Mind and Time Stones. While nearly every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) makes a valiant effort to prevent Thanos from obtaining the Infinity Stones, he eventually manages to do so. The movie culminates with him snapping his fingers and wiping out half of the universe. Bummer.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans

Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

23. Avengers: Endgame

When Ant-Man returns from the Quantum Realm five years later, the Earth is still attempting to adjust to life after suffering such a great loss. He has a plan to bring everyone back. Using his expertise, Tony and the clever Hulk discover a technique for time travel, and they travel back to various times in the past with the other heroes to locate the Infinity Stones before Thanos. They use the stones to bring back everyone when they return (except Black Widow, who was killed; RIP), but Thanos has also returned, so ALL of the Avengers must come together to stop him. With the click of his fingers, Iron Man attempts to save the day but perishes.

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans

Directed by: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

24. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shaun/Shang-Chi is ambushed by his dad's gang, the Ten Rings, while in San Francisco during these events. When he proceeds to fetch his sister, Xialing, the Ten Rings also appear and take the two of them to their father, who then discloses that he would search for their deceased mother in a location known as Ta Lo. When they arrive in Ta Lo, their aunt informs them that their dad is being coerced into releasing the Dweller-in-Darkness monster by monster, and they must cooperate to attempt and stop him. Sadly, the Dweller-in-Darkness manages to flee, but with the aid of a dragon, they can defeat him and end the situation. Yay!

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung

Directed by: Destin Daniel Cretton

25. Spider-Man: Far from Home

When he embarks on a school trip to Europe the next year, Peter is still mourning Tony's passing and the continent is being attacked by Elemental monsters. To access all of Stark Industries' resources, Nick Fury returns and gives Peter his old glasses. Peter then teams up with Beck, a superhero from the multiverse, to destroy the Elementals. Peter gives Beck Tony's spectacles because he thinks Beck is the superhero the world needs, but later realizes that Beck is an ex-Stark employee who wanted the glasses all along and is not at all a superhero. Beck finally comes to be stopped by Peter and his friends, but not before he gets Spider-Man into trouble.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal

Directed by: Jon Watts

26. Eternals

It transpires that an immortal race known as the Eternals has been hiding away on Earth from the beginning of time to defend humanity from the divergent. They believe that is their sole responsibility, but in reality, they are simply responsible for ensuring that humanity progresses to the point where a massive Celestial may emerge from the center of the Earth.

The majority of the Eternals opt to kill the Celestial because doing so will, unfortunately, result in the death of all the people they have grown to know and love over the past few thousand years. The Eternals kill the Celestial and redeem the Earth after fighting among themselves and against additional divergence, but their boss, the Celestial, Arishem, isn't too pleased about it.

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie

Directed by: Chloé Zhao

27. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter's life has taken a turn for the worst after Mysterio disclosed Spider-"secret Man's identity" and claimed responsibility for the attacks in London. He and his friend are unable to enroll in college, some people believe he is a killer, and the press won't let him be. He acts as any young superhero in need of assistance would. He wants Doctor Strange to perform a spell so that no one will recognize him as Spider-Man.

Unfortunately, things don't exactly go as planned (I know, shocker!). And all of a sudden, Spider-Man bad guys from other multiverses begin to enter Peter's. He defeats the baddies with the aid of his old and new allies by healing rather than murdering them, but Doctor Strange must use another spell to make everyone forget Peter ever existed to save the multiverses from colliding. Weak moments

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch

Directed by: Jon Watts

28. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange has had a busy few years. He recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is now back with his eagerly anticipated standalone film sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In keeping with the Marvel television series Wandavision, Scarlet Witch hasn't learned her lesson about using magic to try and heal her grief. Instead of attempting to resurrect Vision, she now wants to find a way to travel to an alternate timeline where her sons exist, and she's willing to cause harm to achieve this.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez

Directed by: Sam Raimi

29. Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder explain what occurred to Thor after Endgame when he appeared to join the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor still feels as though something is lacking despite reducing weight and working with Star-Lord and the company to preserve planets besides Earth. However, when gods begin to be killed, he is forced to return to Earth, where he meets an old flame named Jane Foster, who just so happens to be the new Thor in town.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale

Directed by: Taika Waititi

It all started with the 2008 movie "Iron Man," which gave the world its first glimpse of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and hinted that he might be a part of something bigger. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's story is still being told, even after 25 movies, albeit with many tributaries and detours that introduce new characters and new planets that may or may not one-day cross paths. The MCU movies all have some degree of self-sufficiency, but they all fit together like building bricks to form one cohesive universe. Watching the Marvel films in order tells a single, epic plot.

