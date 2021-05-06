Marvel prepones the ‘Loki’ release; Here’s when the series starts streaming with a whole new schedule

Marvel Studios has decided to prepone the release of their upcoming series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Here’s the date when you can start screaming it.

In the Avengers Endgame, when Tony and Steve traveled back in time to 2012 New York, a series of unfortunate events lead to Loki stealing the tesseract and creating an alternative timeline within the Marvel cinematic universe. Disney is bringing back the fan-favorite villain Loki as a series on the OTT platform and fans have all the more reasons to be excited. Loki was initially supposed to debut on 11 June but instead of that, it will now release episode 1 of the first season on 9 June.

Marvel has followed a release tradition with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by releasing one episode each on a Friday for however many weeks the shows last. This time, Marvel is changing the tradition by bringing out the episodes on Wednesday. The entire release slot of Loki has now shifted to Wednesday. Tom Hiddleston made the announcement on the official Instagram page of Marvel and fans in the comment section got tremendously excited. Loki has been the longest existing villain of MCU who has gone through tremendous character arcs by shifting gears from a villainous witch to a harmonious brother to Thor.

Loki features an interesting cast where some of the members are debuting for the first time including Owen Wilson, who has joined the MCU and is playing Mobius M. Mobius. His character will be a constant companion to Loki in the series though details of his emergence have not been revealed yet.

