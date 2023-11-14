Marvel President Kevin Feige reveals he thought Iron Man could go 'very wrong'; Here's why?

Today, we associate the character of Iron Man as the epitome of success and the most integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One can’t even imagine the whole saga existing without the presence of Iron Man today, but it’s also true that at the beginning, the thought of having an Iron Man movie was unimaginable.

Kevin Feige on how Iron Man could have gone very wrong

When Marvel was set to start their own cinematic universe in the early 2000s, it was an attempt at the lack of any other option available to them. The company didn’t have the cinematic rights to most of its biggest characters and had to resort to using characters that were considered to be B-grade at that time.

Iron Man wasn’t the most popular character that Marvel had in their roster, but it was the one that was needed in order to establish their own cinematic universe. The film had a lot of oddities in it, the biggest being the casting of Robert Downey Jr. who was considered to be the black sheep of Hollywood at the time. But there were many things that made the Iron Man production quite tenuous.

Kevin Feige recently opened up about the making of the first Iron Man film in The Art of Iron Man book which is soon going to be released, spilling the beans on the making of that blockbuster.

“There was a moment in post-production when everything seemed very tenuous and bleak. We hadn’t settled into a satisfying cut, and the effects weren’t yet landing right. It is an awful period in the process when, after years of hard work, you are struck with the lingering fear that, in spite of unflagging dedication and meticulous planning, the whole thing might go pear-shaped” Kevin Feige revealed in the new book.

Kevin Feige’s fears around were justified

Kevin Feige’s fears about Iron Man may not have really materialized but they were quite justified. The filming of Iron Man was quite different from the other blockbusters of that time and even the rest of the MCU films.

The film had no final script and many of the scenes were improvised. At one point Jeff Bridges, who played the antagonist in the film himself said that the filming felt like a $200 million student film due to its irregular production.

In the end, though, Iron Man turned out to be a huge success not just for the Marvel Cinematic Universe but for the whole landscape of superhero films as well which went on to dominate the box office in the next decade.

