Marvel president Kevin Feige wants Red Guardian to return; TEASES showdown with Captain America

Fans have been too eager to witness the return of the Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much to their surprise, it seems like Marvel’s president Kevin Feige is all set to get the Russian super-soldier back in action. During a watch party held with Feige for fans on Twitter on Monday night, the Marvel president revealed that Red Guardian might be back sometime soon. He even took the opportunity to tease a potential showdown between Captain America and Red Guardian.

"I certainly want too [sic]," Feige tweeted when a fan asked if they will ever see the return of Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also made fans aware of his wish to see a fight between Sam Wilson and Red Guardian. Earlier, David Harbour told Variety that he would love to be more Red Guardian” for his fans. "They don't let you say these things. I would love for there to be more Red Guardian, and I would love for you guys to love for there to be more Red Guardian because that always helps the cause," he said.

Check out Kevin Feige's Twitter post:

Adding to his love for the character, Harbour also said that a lot of things can be done with the character if given a proper chance. “There's this gap of 25 years where we don't know who was he, what is his version of events as opposed to the actual version of events?" Harbour added.

He strung a series of questions about the character, that Marvel fans definitely want answers of. “What happens to him after this movie, and why isn't he fighting Thanos? Where is he in that time, what happens then?”, Harbour said.

He also wants the creators to build a storyline around what happens when to Red Guardian when Natasha dies. “And then post that, when [Natasha] dies, what happens then? It's very interesting to me and I hope that there is interest on other levels, and maybe we'll see some more,” the actor added.

