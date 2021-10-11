Marvel releases new Eternals trailer with scenes from Avengers: Endgame; Watch

Marvel shared a new Eternals trailer named ‘Change’ which includes some of the most hard-hitting scenes from Avengers: Endgame. A Chloé Zhao directorial, the movie is set to star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

In the new trailer, the scenes where Thanos’ reverse fingers snap leads to the emergence of new powers which threaten to destroy Earth in cosmic proportions have been added and exasperated Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) can be seen with added dust effect! Old footages from previous trailers of the Eternals have also been included such as Ajak (Salma Hayek) narrating the affairs which had led to the movie’s events. Marvel’s decision to add flashbacks of Ant-Man and Iron-Man, in particular, is also of importance as no other Avengers was shown in great detail in the new footage as these two.

It’s interesting that Marvel chose to add scenes from the Endgame depicting that the plot of the Eternals is a continuation of the same. The trailer suggests that the immortals aka the Eternals have come out to help Earth and support the Avengers after the events of the Endgame. While nothing more could be understood, it is definitely clear that the Eternals are tied to the story of the Avengers more strongly than we can fathom.

One of the most striking scenes in the new trailer includes Richard Madden’s Ikaris screaming, “Eternals, assemble,” which is a tagline mostly used for the Avengers! However, the answers to all these questions shall be available on November 5, when Eternals hits the theatres.

