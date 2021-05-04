Marvel to REVEAL Loki’s new look during NBA’s telecast featuring Captain America, Black Panther & more

Loki's new look would be revealed during NBA Special Edition's half-time. Marvel Studios' Loki would premiere on Disney+ on June 11.

During NBA Special Edition’s broadcast, Marvel's Arena of Heroes would give an exclusive sneak peek look at Loki during halftime. The match-up between Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans would feature an all-new Avengers story. The telecast has created a lot of hype amongst Marvel fans as it would include an interview with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie. The star, who had previously opened up about his journey on becoming Captain America, is likely to share his experience on the same.

The telecast would feature an all-new Marvel storyline with appearances Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Black Widow, and many more. Speaking of mixing the world of Marvel with sports, Mike Pasciullo said, “Marvel and ESPN have brought the worlds of sports and Super Heroes together for years through comics, documentaries, and other stories celebrating athletes and their extraordinary abilities.” He also talked about the authenticity of the telecast, calling it the first one of its kind. “We are excited for fans to be able to watch their favorite players through the lens of Marvel’s mightiest heroes,” he added.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston alongside Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku and would premiere on June 11 on Disney+. The show was confirmed back in 2018, and the filming process started in January 2020, however it was halted in March 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The show is created by Michael Waldron, Loki consists of six episodes and a second season is in development.

