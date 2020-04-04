Marvel reveals new Black Widow, The Eternals, Thor 4 release dates; Check out new MCU Phase 4 calendar

MCU Phase 4 now kicks off in November with Black Widow set to release in November, The Eternals in February 2021 and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings to becoming Marvel's summer 2021 release.

The Coronavirus crisis across the globe has shaken up the Hollywood calendar this year. Several Hollywood releases set to hit cinemas in the summer were postponed. Mavel Cinematic Universe Phase 4's first movie Black Widow was among the summer release mix. Marvel Studios had previously confirmed that the Scarlett Johansson starrer was not going to release on May 1, 2020, as per the schedule. Now, the superhero movies producing house has confirmed Scarlett will be seen wearing the superhero suit on the big screen in November.

Marvel Studios announced Black Widow is set to release on November 6, 2020. The Eternals was previously scheduled to release in November. Now, Marvel has pushed the multi-starrer MCU movie, which stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden among many others, will release in Febuary 2021. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings originally was set to release in February 2021. Now it has been pushed for a summer 2021 release.

The production house has also changed the release dates of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, Black Panther 2 and confirmed Captain Marvel 2 release date.

Check out Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU Phase 4 calendar below:

Black Widow

New Release Date: November 6, 2020

The Eternals

New Release Date: February 12, 2021

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

New Release Date: May 7, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

New Release Date: November 5, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder

New Release Date: February 18, 2022

Black Panther 2

New Release Date: May 8, 2022

Captain Marvel 2

New Release Date: July 8, 2022

