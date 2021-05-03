Marvel CONFIRMS July release for Black Panther 2; Reveals new details on The Marvels, Ant-Man & more MCU films

Marvel just released a powerful new video, looking back at the most iconic scenes from previous MCU films and the ones that are upcoming. Scroll down to see the new info they released via the video.

Marvel just released an exciting new video, showcasing the movies they have made in the past and what’s upcoming. The video features several moving snippets from the MCU movies, including the iconic scenes from the Avengers franchise, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and many more. Along with the video, the Marvel page wrote “The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family.”

Not only did the video look back at some of the most iconic MCU moments, but also revealed new details about the movies all Marvel fans have been waiting for, including the release date and name of Black Panther 2 that has been in the news since lead Chadwick Boseman’s passing.



At the end of the powerful video, it was revealed that the sequel to the Boseman starrer will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is slated to release in July 2022. Apart from Black Panther, the video also revealed when The Marvels, Ant-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released. The Marvels is slated to release sometime in November 2022 while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available in January 2023, And finally Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will have its release in May 2023.

If you missed it, just today, Black Panther 2 star Lupita Nyong'o opened up about the much-anticipated film in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. "I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2," Nyong'o admitted. Moreover, the 38-year-old actress confessed that Chadwick's passing "is still extremely raw" for her and she can't even begin to imagine the feeling of what it'd be like on set and not have her beloved co-star there.

