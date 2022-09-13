Marvel reveals Secret Invasion full cast: Meet the 11 actors of the series
There's a stellar cast coming to one of the MCU's most exciting upcoming projects, Marvel's Secret Invasion, and several actors are already confirmed.
The cast for the next MCU crossover Secret Invasion has been made public. The latest Skrull invasion that is engulfing the earth will be explored in the series. Only a large number of strong superheroes will be able to save the globe from impending destruction since the Skrulls have taken over all of the top positions around the world.
Although the premiere date for Secret Invasion season 1 has not yet been set, it is known that there will be six episodes in total. The Samuel L. Jackson-starring series will feature a wide range of brilliant actors and actresses and is partly based on the 2008 Marvel Comics crossover of the same name.
11 confirmed actors in Secret Invasion
The impending MCU crossover, Secret Invasion, has drawn a lot of interest because of its intriguing plot and an all-star cast. Marvel has unveiled the actors who will appear in the series, even though the precise narrative of the show is currently being kept a secret. Let's look at a few of the Secret Invasion cast members:
1. Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
Samuel Jackson, a legendary actor, requires no introduction. Due to his intimate relationships with the Skrulls, particularly Talos, the skilled actor will feature in Secret Invasion. Fury is most certainly going to discover the Skrull menace to Earth, which will make him an unlucky target. Jackson, who is most known for his roles in the films Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained, has already made a cameo as Nick Fury on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Django Unchained.
2. Ben Mendelsohn as Talos
For the next Marvel crossover series, Ben Mendelsohn will make a third appearance as Talos, the leader of the Skrulls. He has previously performed the role in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Captain Marvel. Although Talos and Fury have a deep bond, there is a chance that a shocking surprise will emerge.
3. Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill
In Secret Invasion, Cobie Smulders will reprise her role as Maria Hill. Hill is anticipated to collaborate closely with Fury and Talos, but she could end up posing a threat to the Skrulls. In several Marvel superhero movies, including The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the How I Met Your Mother actress has portrayed Maria Hill (2019).
4. Martin Freeman as Everett Ross
In Secret Invasion, Martin Freeman will reprise his role as CIA agent Everett Ross, though there is a good likelihood that he has already been replaced by a Skrull or was a phony all along. Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War both featured Freeman in this capacity.
5. Don Cheadle as James Rhodes
Don Cheadle will play Rhodes in the next series, it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con this year. Rhodes might have been one of the first heroes in the series to be turned into an evil Skrull, although Fury could have used an Avenger like Rhodes during the pivotal periods of the series.
6. Emilia Clarke
One of the confirmed actors for Secret Invasion is Emilia Clarke, who recently finished her run as the infamous Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones. Clarke is an amazing actress with a wide range and talent. Although Clarke's Secret Invasion role is being kept tightly under wraps by Marvel and Disney, there are rumors that she may be playing a specific Skrull monarch or a S.W.O.R.D. agent in light of the recent revelation that the group does exist in Marvel's WandaVision. The theory that Clarke will portray an alien has been called into question by more recent photographs from the Secret Invasion set, but specifics of her character are still unknown because Marvel is famously spoiler-averse.
7. Olivia Colman
The Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman has also been confirmed as one of the newest members of Marvel's Secret Invasion, continuing the theme of royalty. Colman will undoubtedly blend in well with her MCU co-stars thanks to her wide range, extraordinary talent, and razor-sharp wit. She will provide even more gravitas to a show that already has enough of it thanks to her previous roles in The Crown, The Favourite, and other projects.
8. Kingsley Ben-Adir
According to Deadline, who broke the story first, Ben-Adir will join the Secret Invasion ensemble as the main antagonist, making him one of the most intriguing newcomers. Ben-Adir, who won numerous honors for his portrayal of Malcolm X in the Regina King-directed film One Night in Miami, is switching to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in what will undoubtedly turn out to be a brilliant move by Marvel and Disney.
9. Killian Scott
Killian Scott joins his co-stars in Marvel's Secret Invasion's ensemble as yet another enigmatic newcomer in yet another character that is cloaked in mystery. Scott, who formerly played in Dublin Murders, adds his special brand of talent to an already stellar group. Outside of Mendelsohn, Smulders, and Jackson, there aren't many hints as to what characters the other actors might be playing, thus Scott has the freedom to play any kind of character in Secret Invasion.
10. Christopher McDonald
Another confirmed actor in Secret Invasion with an unspecified role is Christopher McDonald. The voice of Jor-El in Superman: The Animated Series and an older Superman in Batman Beyond may be recognized by fans of superheroes. McDonald is a journeyman actor with hundreds of film and television roles, primarily playing villains. McDonald being the MCU's Norman Osborn has been the subject of some speculation, but nothing has been verified as of yet.
11. Carmen Ejogo
An unidentified character from the Secret Invasion cast has been announced, while Carmen Ejogo has also been added to the next Marvel series. President Seraphina Picquery in two Fantastic Beasts films, Coretta Scott King in Selma, Karine Oram in Alien: Covenant, and Amelia Reardon in True Detective season 3 are just a few of Ejogo's many past on-screen appearances. Time will tell who Ejogo will portray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what part she'll have in Marvel's Secret Invasion.
Audiences are eager to discover more about the actors and what characters they might be bringing to life for the small-screen superhero extravaganza Marvel's Secret Invasion as filming is set to begin later this year. One of the numerous new Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that will premiere on Disney+ is Secret Invasion. In addition to the episodes that will be aired in the upcoming months, will join the already-aired series like WandaVision, The Falcon, Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye.
