Spider-Man: No Way Home to be the third longest MCU movie, runtime revealed

The runtime for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been announced, and the film will be one of the longest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since it was confirmed that villains from previous Spider-Man films, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, will feature in the film, there has been a lot of buzz about it. The film's release date was pushed back, as was the case with many others released during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The MCU as a whole was affected, but 2021 has provided a multitude of entertainment for fans.

However, the duration of No Way Home has now been disclosed. According to Collider, a reliable source has confirmed that the film's duration will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. This will make the film the third-longest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after only the recently released Eternals and Avengers: Endgame. There has been a lot of speculation about it lately, so it was only a matter of time until it was disclosed, especially considering the movie's release date is near.

Interestingly, given how intricate No Way Home is shaping out to be, it's understandable that the film would be so lengthy. Many new (to the MCU) characters will be introduced, making the film become a massive event akin to an Avengers film. Because of the historical characters, there is a lot of anticipation for the film, so the creative team will want to deliver on that front.

Meanwhile, it looks like fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will appreciate the film's length. Some of the MCU's longest films, most notably Avengers, have also been among the highest-rated, so ideally, Spider-Man: No Way Home will follow into line. However, when the film is released later this month, audiences will have to decide if the lengthy duration is worth it.

