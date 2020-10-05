Marvel rumouredly interested in signing MCU's BIGGEST deal yet with Ryan Reynolds; Deadpool creator reacts

Marvel Studios is yet to announce its plan for Deadpool. A new rumour has it that Kevin Feige wants to sign a huge deal to Ryan Reynolds.

Over the past year, numerous rumours have surfaced on social media claiming Marvel Studios' plans for Deadpool in Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4. While some reports have claimed that Ryan Reynolds' essayed Marvel character would piggy hop into the universe on Spider-Man's shoulder, another rumour had it that the Merc with a Mouth would join Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. A new rumour now claims that Kevin Feige intends on signing a deal with Reynolds and it is deemed as the "biggest" deal in the history of MCU.

The scoop was shared by trusted Marvel insider DanielRPK on his Patreon account. Rumour has it that Marvel CCO "is interested in wanting to sign" with Reynolds. Thedirect.com reports that the term "biggest," could be presumed that Feige wants Reynolds to star in more MCU projects than any other actor in the history of MCU. The report points out that MCU has already signed some big deals, including nine-movie deal Samuel L. Jackson and Sebastian Stan.

The OG Avengers actors featured in lesser movies than the duo. Chris Evans had a six-movie deal, Robert Downey Jr. joined MCU with a three-movie Iron Man deal and renegotiated for multi-appearances. So far, RDJ has appeared at least nine MCU movies, excluding his possible appearance in Black Widow.

If the deal is being dubbed as the "biggest" deal in MCU history in terms of movies, Reynolds would be committing to a minimum of ten possible projects. Retweeting the report on Twitter, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld shared his thoughts. He said, "Look, all this means is that Feige finally came to his senses and caved. As he should have long ago. Hoping this is true! Ryan as Deadpool is a SURE THING in an entertainment canvas that is increasingly fragile."

