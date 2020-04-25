Marvel’s Spider Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder shift release dates

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, studios have shifted the date of Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange 2. Read on to know more.

Hollywood is continuing to shuffle more release dates due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As the world stops to take a collective deep breath, the production of movies, serials, and TV shows have been put on hold amid the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. The latest movies to join the list are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3. Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Co. announced the revised theatrical release schedules on April 24 and confirmed the delay.

The sequel of Marvel’s Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 2016 film has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022. Meanwhile, Sony has decided to delay the release of its upcoming Spider-Man film, third in the Tom Holland series. The film which was earlier scheduled to release in July 2021, will now hit the movie theatres in November 2021, Fox News reported. In addition to this, the sequel of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will release in October 2022. The animated film was originally scheduled to come out in April 2022.

While the release dates of these films were pushed back, not all the changes announced about the Marvel films were delays. Disney announced that Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder will be pushed up a week to February 2022. The eagerly awaited film will feature Natalie Portman taking up the hammer. Following the advice of healthcare professionals across the world, the production of various Hollywood projects were shut in order to promote the practice of social distancing. This caused a domino effect and has even taken a toll on the film releasing in 2022.

