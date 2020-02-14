Marvel star Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon season 2 will keep you on edge; WATCH

The latest season of Altered Carbon is an edge of the seat science fiction series created by Laeta Kalogridis, set in the year, 2384.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie will be seen as Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon season 2. The latest season of the edge of the seat science fiction drama series created by Laeta Kalogridis, is set in the year, 2384. The series which is in its second season is based on the book by author Richard K. Morgan. The trailer was released by the makers of Altered Carbon season 2, which will surely give the fans some never wrecking chills.

The Marvel star Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs is now in a world where human beings have the ultimate power to transfer consciousnesses to newer bodies. This is possible owing to the technology which has captured the world and its attention. Th surroundings in the latest trailer of Altered Carbon sees as a soldier who will be seen on a hunting spree. The Hollywood actor Mackie is not shying away from killing people with the high-tech guns without having to blink an eyelid. Interestingly, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie also made a guest appearance in the hit show, Black Mirror. The fans are eagerly looking forward to the latest season of the highly intriguing and sci-fic series, Altered Carbon season 2.

The new season will see Mackie's Takeshi Kovacs on a look out for his lost love Quellcrist Falconer. This character is essayed by Renée Elise Goldsberry. The lead character goes through many tumultuous situations as he hops from one planet to another as a part of his hunt for his love. Takeshi Kovacs finally returns to his home planet to search for Quell.

