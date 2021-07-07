Marvel star Brie Larson announces she’s taking a break from YouTube for THIS ‘sad’ reason

Marvel star Brie Larson recently revealed that she will temporarily be taking a break from her Youtube channel. Scroll down to see her update.

Marvel star Brie Larson is taking a break from the video-sharing platform YouTube. The 31-year-old Captain Marvel alum first debuted her own channel on the platform in 2020 in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, she reflected on her journey so far and announced that she will be taking a break from the channel.

“So I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this to be quite honest. I didn’t know how I’d feel putting myself out there weekly in this way,” Brie said. “I think some of you know that I started this channel, I started thinking about it before the pandemic, and it was because I needed to just like…I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal.”

She added that because she was spending less time at home now that movies have resumed filming, she wouldn’t be able to keep up with her weekly posting schedule. “It’s the one-year anniversary, and at this exact time, I’m going to have to slow down on this. I can’t keep up on doing videos weekly. I’ve got to go back to my job. My first job. My acting job,” she explained.

“I am sad about it. This is not the last video. I’m going to do more, it’s just not going to be able to be on a weekly schedule,” Brie continued. “I would love to keep making things. Keep collaborating with people. The podcast Learning Lots will still be going bi-weekly, so I hope you’ll check that out. I’ve been doing it with my best friend Jessie. It’s just been a true delight,” Brie added.

In the description of the video, the actress wrote: “My goal has always been for this channel to be inclusive and fun, and you all helped make that happen by tuning in every week over the last year. I’ll still be uploading when I get a spark of inspiration, but for now, I’ll be taking a small step away to get back into my other job. There are ~incredible~ things coming.”

Also Read: Brie Larson recalls feeling ‘ugly’ in the past; Says ‘It took me a long time to be comfortable with myself’

Share your comment ×