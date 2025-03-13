Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen to Lead in FX Drama Seven Sisters Pilot: All We Know About Sean Durkin Directorial
The Love & Death actress Elizabeth Olsen reunited with Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin in a new psychological drama for FX.
FX has officially ordered a pilot for Seven Sisters, a drama starring Elizabeth Olsen. Written by Succession writer Will Arbery and directed by Sean Durkin, the project reunites Olsen and Durkin for the first time since their critically acclaimed 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene. Produced by FX Productions, the series promises an intense, psychological narrative set within a complex family dynamic.
The storyline follows a large, close-knit family that begins to unravel when one sister (played by Olsen) starts communicating with a voice that no one else can hear. This eerie phenomenon forces each family member to confront long-buried secrets, setting the stage for a tense and emotionally charged drama.
If Seven Sisters moves beyond the pilot stage, it would mark the fifth FX series for producer Garrett Basch, whose previous works include Devs, Reservation Dogs, and What We Do in the Shadows. Basch's recent projects also include Ripley for Netflix, Time Bandits for Apple TV+, and Interior Chinatown for Hulu.
Arbery, an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter, is best known for his work on Succession, for which he won a WGA Award. He also co-wrote the upcoming film Sacrifice, starring Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy. Meanwhile, Durkin recently directed The Iron Claw for A24 and is set to helm Deep Cuts, starring Saoirse Ronan and Austin Butler.
Olsen continues to build an impressive slate of projects. She will next be seen in The Assessment, starring alongside Alicia Vikander, as well as the A24 romantic comedy Eternity, where she also serves as an executive producer. Additionally, she is currently filming the Warner Bros. thriller Panic Carefully with Julia Roberts. With Seven Sisters in development, Olsen's return to FX marks another exciting step in her dynamic career.