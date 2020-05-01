Marvel star Hannah John Kamen offered to play the lead in Resident Evil reboot?

Hannah John Kamen gets offered to play the role of Jill Valentine in Resident Evil Reboot film.

Hannah-John Kamen, who was last seen playing the villainous character of Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp has reportedly been offered to play the role of Jill Valentine in Resident Evil reboot. The Resident Evil franchise is soon to release a reboot film o appeal to the younger audiences and adapt to new gaming ecosystems. While the Marvel star Hannah-John Kamen is believed to step into the shoes of Jill Valentine, the role of Claire Redfield has reportedly fallen into Kaya Scodelario's the kitty.

The Resident Evil reboot film will be based on the video game franchise rather than the Resident Evil films that see Milla Jovovich play the role of Alice and fight dreadful zombies in an apocalypse. It will involve fan-favorite characters from the video game such as Jill Valentine. Hannah-John Kamen's character has been described as 'a small town girl that enjoys hunting with the guys. She is gorgeous yet tough, and she knows how to have a good time.'

Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, and Albert Wesker are also believed to be a part of the film. However, their characters have not been disclosed yet. Jill Valentine is one of the two main characters in the original game and has been part of the franchise for a long time. The news of Hannah-John Kamen playing the part has surely skyrocketed the buzz around the film and fans can't wait to find out more actors who will be a part of the film.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×