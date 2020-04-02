Marvel star Samuel L Jackson reads out epic Stay The F*** At Home children’s book to encourage self isolation

Avengers star Samuel L Jackson read out a hilarious Stay the f*** at home children’s book to encourage the practice of self-isolation. Check it out.

Worldwide about 938,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and about 47,000 people have lost their lives battling the deadly virus. As the healthcare workers across the world continue to work round the clock and risk their lives to save other people, Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson has just one message for you – “Stay the f*** at home.” The Marvel actor recently narrated a children's book for adults titled ‘Stay the F**k at Home’ to encourage the practice of social distancing.

As scientists work on finding a cure for the ongoing health crisis, medical experts have been advising people to self-quarantine. In an attempt to control the spread of this disease, many countries have declared lockdown to put a hold on social interactions. While many celebrities have been politely urging their fans and social media followers to stay at home, Jackson decided to keep it real. “Stay the f*** at home. Corona is spreading, this s*** is no joke,” he read as part of a new skit for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Check out the video here:

“It's no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple my friends, stay the f*** at home. Now technically I’m not a doctor. But m***** listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam F****** Jackson, imploring you: Keep you’re a** at home. If you want things to get back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f*** at home,” he concluded. ALSO READ: Tom Holland puts his spidey skills on display by putting on a shirt while doing a handstand

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More