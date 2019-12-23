Marvel Studio will never replace Stan Lee says MCU Executive Vice President Victoria Alonso

Marvel Studios' Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso said that the studio will never replace Stan Lee. Read on to know more.

Executive Vice President of Marvel Studio, Victoria Alonso recently stated that the studio will never try to replace the iconic Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee, who passed away in 2018. The American comic book writer, who also contributed to various MCU movie scripts, was famous for making cameo appearances in every Marvel movies. However, Avengers: Endgame, where Lee appeared in a 1970s-set scene, marked his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Post Endgame, the comic book writer did not appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The decision ended up making many fans very upset.

During a recent interaction with Miami Latin News, Alonso asserted that Lee was a legend and the studio would never try to replace him. When asked who is next in the line to receive the honour of featuring for repeated cameos in Marvel films, the film producer stated that while the movies might have cameos from "other people," but nobody would replace Stan lee. The writer has a list of extremely quirky cameos on his credit. From dissing marvel supper hoers in the second instalment of Avengers, to appearing in the Deadpool 2 trailer, fans absolutely loved each one of his special appearances.

Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige, too tried appeared for a brief, almost unrecognisable, cameo in 2000's X-Men, back when he served as associate producer. That was the only time he agreed for a special appearance in a Marvel. Feige later asserted that he only said yes to being a part of the film because he was completely covered in a Hood and a mask. ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame directors share an UNSEEN photo of Stan Lee: Miss you, sir

Read More