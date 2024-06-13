Blade is looking for a new director for the film, as filmmaker Yann Demange has left the massive project! According to Deadline, Yann Demange will no longer be directing Marvel Studios' long-awaited vampire superhero franchise revival, Blade, which stars Mahershala Ali. With the departure of director Bassam Tariq from production in 2022, this is the second director to walk away from the project.

Why did Yann Demange exit from Blade?

According to Deadline, although there may be another delay in Blade's return to the big screen, sources emphasized that Demange's departure from the film was completely amicable. The project was once again beset by delays last year due to the writers' strike. It had been scheduled for filming in the fall of 2022 until director Bassam Tariq left.

The studio does not want to speed up the film, and Ali is still attached to star in it. Marvel mainstay Eric Pearson is working on the project, and it is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025. The recent news of Blade also coincides with Marvel recalibrating its output and anticipating greater breathing room as it releases about two movies each year in response to demands to increase TV and cinema production in the early 2020s.

Marvel announced Blade in 2020

Marvel made its first announcement about a new Blade film at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. This came after Ali met with Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige to propose himself as the face of a franchise relaunch, which Wesley Snipes originally led in a trilogy from 1998 to 2004.

Ali's Blade isn't seen in the MCU yet, however, Chloé Zhao's 2021 film Eternals featured a post-credits sequence where he was heard voicing the character.

Blade, aka Eric Brooks, is a far more iconic horror figure than other Marvel heroes. He has numerous vampire traits without drawbacks, including daylight, which he uses to his advantage in his quest to purge the planet of the bloodsucking undead.

Marvel Studios upcoming projects

The following four Marvel movies that are scheduled for release by Disney are either finished, almost finished, or well into production including Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024; Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four in 2025.

