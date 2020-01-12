Marvel Studios delays Hawkeye indefinitely? Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are freaking out

Marvel Studios announced that Hawkeye was coming to Disney Plus. However, a new development has fans believing that Hawkeye could be pushed back.

After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios confirmed the return of the Hawkeye. The Marvel superhero was expected to return in a standalone series on Disney Plus. Last summer, Kevin Feige took to the D23 stage to announce that Hawkeye series. Jeremy Renner was seen at the event to participate in the announcement. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were cheering for a spinoff on Clint Barton. News also made the headlines that Marvel was eyeing Haile Steinfeld to star in the series as Kate Bishop. Hawkeye was set to debut on Disney+ in summer 2020.

While the developments on the project have been making the headlines on and off, a new claim has MCU fans freaking out. According to Charles Murphy and his Murphy's Multiverse website, the Jeremy Renner led Hawkeye has been put on hold. To top it off, the Disney Plus show has been put on the back burner for indefinitely. The report does not mention the cause of the delay. The news has left fans worrying. MCU fans took to social media to confess their disappointment.

"I knew it, Marvel couldnt do 6 freaking shows in one year," a Twitter user wrote. "He doesn't seem phased. Must be a production issue," pointed out another. "Don't get too excited. They're just waiting for Hailee Steinfeld," another fan speculated.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios Black Widow in May 2020, The Eternals on November 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021, WandaVision, Loki 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, What If? and Thor: Love and Thunder in 2021.

