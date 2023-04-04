Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy teaser released as the gang faces final mission; DETAILS inside

A new teaser of Marvel Studios’ Guardian of the Galaxy teaser has been released that provides us with a fresh glimpse of the final mission of galactic goofballs.

Along with the release of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy teaser, tickets for this Marvel Studios’ quickly went on sale earlier today. This new volume of Guardians of the Galaxy is all set to be released on May 5, 2023.

Here is everything that we know about the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teaser.

Watch the new teaser of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 here:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teaser

Though the previous teasers of this James Gunn movie was sticking to the somber tone, this new teaser of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems more as a light-hearted affair as Peter Quill and his team prepare to face the music.

The new teaser of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reveals a moment down on Earth with Guardians leaders Star Lord leading the group on yet another getaway. However at this time, Star Lord seems to be bit overmatched by the complexities of the vehicle which they have apprehended as a car. Star Lord seems embarrassed as he says ‘I left Earth when I was 8!’ to a frustrated Nebula (played by Karen Gillan). Nebula asks him if he wants her to drive but it seems like he does not.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn as its cast ensemble includes Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Dave Bautista. It also features Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Will Poulter, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

