Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige thinks Wanda Maximoff is the strongest MCU character

With so many dynamic super heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one question has always been a topic of debates, discussions and arguments in the fandom – who is most powerful superhero of them all? Well, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has his own answer and explanation to the question. During a recent Q&A session at the New York Film Academy Kevin argued that Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch is the most powerful of them all and Avengers: Endgame proves that point.

Referring to Maximoff faceoff with Thanos in the last Avenger’s film, Kevin pointed out that in the Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos and asserted that Thanos looked very scared in the moment, “as scared as I've ever seen Thanos”. And if he hadn't said 'decimate my entire team' to get her off of him, Kevin thinks Scarlet Witch would have killed him right there. Ever since she became a part of the Avengers, Maximoff’s unique set of powers only evolved with time. And Marvel will be exploring her strengths and powers in the 2021's WandaVision.

In the upcoming series, the makers will focus on what all can Wanda and what makes Vision Vision. Expressing his excitement about the upcoming project, Kevin said that if the fans know anything about Scarlet Witch in the comics, the show will turn out to be a treat for them. The show will also reveal why she is known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch different from Wanda. Kevin pointed out that in the films, the female superhero is always referred to as Maximoff, never as Scarlet Witch.

Credits :ComicBookYouTube

