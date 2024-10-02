Marvel Studios Reveals Book Filled With Avengers: Endgame Concept Art And More; Check Exciting Designs

Marvel Studios is not stopping us from entertaining us in any way possible. With its incredible movies and now the TV series, the studios have come forth with a book that will have you delving into the stories you have already seen on the big screens, but in a very different way.

Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding is a book that showcases the world of Marvel in a slightly different way. The book, which is filled with a lot of concept art, also includes the work from Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, imagined by the Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studio, Meinerding.

As revealed by Comic Book.com, the final battle from the 2019 entry of Avengers almost looked different.

From work-in-process concept art to suit designs, the book will have a lot that will make you wonder how it would have looked and felt on screen.

The outlet showcased The Avengers vs. Thanos' Black Order and the Outriders, along with a rematch between Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk and Josh Brolin’s Thanos, which was deleted in the movie. According to the film's timeline, the two would have fought in Endgame after they faced each other five years before in Avengers: Infinity War.

Another concept art also showcases the Iron Spider Armor clad, with not only our web-slinger but also Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, and War Machine being in the frame.

Well, the book showcases more than just the artwork from Endgame. Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding also includes concept art dating back to 2008 Iron Man, including keyframe and concept designs for Thor’s first installment.

You can even have your eyes on the first concept design of Captain America's suits from Captain America: The First Avenger as well as the character's future movies. Meanwhile, the book will have designs for 2012's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

If you think that is plenty, hold on. This piece of art also includes the suit and gear designs for 2015's Daredevil, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Also, you can enjoy the foreword by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, in this book by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry.

Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding will be on sale from October 1, 2024.

