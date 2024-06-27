Marvel Studios Set To Come Back To San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H This Summer; Report

Marvel is heading to the most awaited event of the year by comic book fanatics. The MCU will have a strong presence at the San Diego Comic-Con as they are set to make a return to the Hall H of the event.

What can we expect to see from their stint? Let's discuss.

Marvel Studios to return to San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H

After a struggling year for all of Hollywood, due to continuous strikes, the movies are slowly coming back, making the fans feel alive. A similar hyped-up atmosphere has been recently created amongst the superhero fanatics, especially amongst the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As per recent reports, the Marvel Studios is coming back to the San Diego Comic-Con. while they were even present during last year’s event, this year they are coming back strongly as they head to Hall H.

To be precise, the grand universe filled with superpowers and action will be making a comeback to the main stage of the fanboy event, taking place in California, this summer.

As per a report by Deadline, sources have claimed that this year’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will explode with Marvel Studios’ return.

It is crucial to note that last year Marvel Studios was present with a trade floor booth, and a comic books panel. The studio also had its fans amazed with the autographs from distinguished writers and artists.

What can we expect from Marvel Studios during this year’s SDCC?

Coincidently, the event takes place exactly during the opening weekend of the first R-rated film of the studio, Deadpool & Wolverine. As a grand presence is already scheduled, we can expect, the Deadpool & Wolverine stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to make a special appearance on the stage.

Moreover, the filming of The Fantastic Four is scheduled to begin after the comic event, so people might be in for a surprising introduction of its cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn as well as Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Meanwhile, now that the Cinemacon attendees have already had a look at Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, there are high chances that the studio might bring forth some footage, a teaser, or a trailer of Captain America: Brave New World.

Or at least, we may be introduced to Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 25 to July 28.

