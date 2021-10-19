Marvel Studios shifts release dates for 2022 films including Doctor Strange 2 & Thor 4; See details

Disney has announced brand new updates concerning its theatrical releases which include a shift in release dates for every 2022-23 Marvel movie. This comprises major movies that MCU fans have been eagerly waiting for including Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to Deadline, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which was supposed to release on March 25, 2022, has been shifted to May 6, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder move from May 6, 2022, to July 8, 2022. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shifted from July 8, 2022, to November 11, 2022. The Marvels saw a release date change from November 11, 2022, to February 17, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania moves from February 17, 2023, to July 28, 2023.

In other news, two untitled Marvel movies have also been completely removed from the schedule which were slated to release on July 28, 2023, and October 6, 2023. It should also be noted that Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will now have a 6 months gap between the two movies which might help keep the excitement in the audience alive. According to CBR, while the filming for both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder have been completed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is yet to wrap up, so a shift change might benefit the cast and crew of the movie.

Whatever it may be, fans can expect Eternals to release on November 5, as scheduled before.

