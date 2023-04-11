Marvel Studios teases fans with mysterious audio clip from the universe ahead of The Marvels trailer release

The Marvels will release on the big screens in a few months. The Captain Marvel sequel starring Brie Larson, was first slated to release on July 28, 2023. However, the release date was pushed back to November 10, 2023. Ahead of the big day, MCU will be releasing a trailer for the superhero movie today, April 11. To build anticipation among fans for the same, the studios posted an enigmatic audio clip from the universe on their official Instagram handle. Have you seen it yet?

Marvel Studios drop an audio teaser for The Marvels

Earlier today, Marvel Studios took to its Instagram space and dropped a mysterious audio clip from the universe, leaving fans and netizens at the edge of their seats with curiosity. The clip comes just a day before the trailer before The Marvels comes out. The clip has left fans with so many questions. For instance, Where are the Marvels? Where's Captain Rambeau? Where did Kamala disappear to? And how did Captain Marvel suddenly appear out of nowhere?

Watch the audio teaser for The Marvels below

Fans react to Marvel Studios audio clip

As soon as Marvel Studios shared the audio, fans flooded the post with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR INCOMING.” A second fan commented, “Hell yeah 3 of my favorite marvel characters all in the same movie, cant wait”. Still another user commented, “Secret Invasion and The Marvels trailers dropped within a week nice (fire emojis)” A fourth fan asked, “Is it Galactus ? If yes gonna be wonderful.”

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta who also worked on the script with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells. The MCU movie features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, alongside Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

